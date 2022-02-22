Electoral Bill: Buhari can’t be stampeded, has up to March 31 – Presidency

The Presidency Monday reacted to the growing calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently assent to the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill forwarded to him by the National Assembly.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Femi Adesina said in a statement in Abuja that the calls were uncalled for because the Constitution gives the President a 30-day window within which to assent to a bill or decline assent.

He said the constitutionally allowed timeframe has not elapsed to warrant saber rattling.

The statement reads: “Some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

“One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.

“A proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinised, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

“Those playing cheap politics with it are, therefore, encouraged to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.”