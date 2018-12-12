Electoral bill: Buhari’s assent decline patriotic- ADPA presidential candidate

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (ADPA) presidential candidate, Alhaji Shitu Mohammed Kabiru, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to assent to the amended Electoral Bill as ‘patriotic act.’

The candidate said assenting to the Bill barely two months to a major election could have amounted to shifting the goal post midway into a football game, adding that the President’s decision clearly showed that he placed the nation first before other political considerations.

“That was a patriotic act. It showed that he placed the nation first before any other considerations and he should be praised for such act of statesmanship. Assenting to the bill could have spelt danger for our nascent democracy and it’s statesmanship that the President perceived the danger ahead and acted as a true patriot”, Kabiru said stressing that nothing else matters other than ensuring peace in the polity.

Recall that the ADPA had sought the intervention of a federal high court to stop Mr. President from assenting to the bill stating that it would be unnecessary to do so because the 2019 general elections were barely few months away.

According to the party, bringing into life new sets of rules to guide an important exercise like the general elections was capable of creating chaos, unduly heat up the polity and hurt Nigeria’s democracy.

The President despite pressure from the main opposition party- the PDP and others-had opted for the fourth consecutive times to withhold assent to the Electoral Bill adducing poor timing as the major reason for declining his assent.

“No matter how beautiful the Electoral Bill may have been, it is obvious the timing could have been a bombshell that could hamper the democratic process. For us in the ADPA who believe the country comes first before any individual consideration, it was on that note we decided to alert the nation of the impending danger”, he said.

He insisted that the President had cogent reasons for repeatedly declining assent to the bill and dismissed the contention that he refusal was meant to pave way for the APC to rig the elections.

“We conducted elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and the most credible election in 2015 without some of the amendments sought in the bill. There was no use of card reader yet our elections were credible so the argument that without the use of Card Reader the 2019 elections won’t transparent does not hold water”, he stated.

