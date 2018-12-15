Electoral Bill: Don’t override Buhari’s veto, ex-minister warns NASS

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice,

Chief Akinola Olujinmi (SAN), has warned the National Assembly against

overriding President Muhammadu Buahri over his refusal to assent to

the Electoral Bill.

Olujinmi, who gave the warning in an exclusive chat with Blueprint

Weekend on Friday, said: “Talking objectively with regards to what the

constitution provides, there is no doubt that the National Assembly is

vested with powers to override the president’s veto of any bill

submitted for his assent.

“That is talking in terms of what we have in the Constitution. But in

the exercise of that power, it must be made clear that it is not a

thing the National Assembly should resort to arbitrarily. This is

because it is the power given to the National Assembly to be exercised

in the pursuit of peace and good order of the country.”

Continuing, he said: “So, if Mr. President has a reason to withhold

assent, I think the best thing for both parties to examine those

reasons and find amicable resolution. I will expect the president to

ask the National Assembly members to look together at what are his

observations or objections to what they are proposing and see how they

can come to the middle of the road position.

“We should have at the back of our mind that the interest of the

majority of Nigerians is what should propel whatever action that

either the President or the National Assembly is pursuing. We should

not be grandstanding and say: Yes, we have this power and yes, we are

going to invoke it. It does not help the country and that is what they

should consider.

“You see, we must see issue with clear maturity and based on what we

see happening in other countries of the world. It pays nobody to

create a situation that would tomorrow spell embarrassment not only to

us but also to the future of our children.”

