Electoral bill: Elections may be more cumbersome for INEC in 2023 – Ojo

Hon Taiye Ojo, House of Representatives aspirant for AMAC/Bwari federal constituency, in next year’s general elections, in this interview with Adeola Tukuru, explains what INEC needs to do to improve the quality of elections in the he country, the need for timely passage of the electoral bill into law, among other issues.

Excerpts:

What are your plans to curb unemployment among women and youth in the area you wish to represent?



I believe strongly that previous administrations cum legislators have done very little in harnessing to the optimum the strength of the Nigerian population, especially, that of the youths’ potentials in developing our economy. Also, my focus will be on leveraging on the value chain within the numerous raw materials God blessed this country with. There will also be legislation that will create a much more enabling environment for youth entrepreneurs, agriculture produce and manufacturing, capacity building for our teeming youths. Also the curriculum of our education at both tertiary and secondary levels needs improved legislative attention to bring our graduates out of the white collar employment mentality. All these are what my constituents are clamouring for and only in my candidacy can this be guaranteed.

The crime rate is rampant among youth e.g, Yahoo Yahoo, Ritual killings. What are you bringing to the table to curb these?

The spate of crime and restiveness in Nigeria today is unprecedented and unacceptable. Majority of our youth have lost hope in the leadership while embassies are besieged daily by them seeking to leave the country. Our ambition to offer solutions to all these is borne out of this hopelessness in the land. Unemployment, unequal economic opportunities, access to basic infrastructure must be looked into and to give our people hope.We need pragmatic and enlightened God-fearing leadership by 2023 and by the grace of God, light will surely shine at the end of the tunnel come 2023 in Nigeria.

What should Nigerians do to ensure a hitch-free election come 2023?

My appeal to our constituents all over FCT and all across the country is to ensure that as the 2023 general elections approach, they should come out and exercise their civic duties in ensuring they vote candidates of their choice. They should eschew violence in all forms and continue to promote democratic tendencies in their struggle to liberate themselves from the shackles of poverty, maladministration and total abdication of responsibility being displayed by those they have always voted for hitherto. I advise them to shun monetization of their votes, they should insist on competence over any tribal or religious sentiments in deciding who gets their votes. Let us together play our roles in ensuring the Nigeria of our dreams is birthed in our lifetime. Above all, they should have it at the back of their minds that they will live with the result of whatever choices they make with their votes at the polls for the next four years, so they should weigh their actions very well before and during the elections proper.

How would you want FG to manage the fuel subsidy issues because there are still queues around?

Personally, I do not support subsidy removal, the corruption in our system today is so much that I can’t guarantee that the present administration can transparently divest the subsidy funds efficiently to any other sector of the economy successfully. So, let them continue in the wisdom of the subsidy and monitor the figures properly instead of outright removal, the government should not try to abdicate its responsibility, they should invest in modular refineries, control our borders with technology and improve on ensuring compliance and discipline by the marketers of fuel products. If they do all these, the fuel queues you see all over FCT and many parts of the country will disappear. Removing subsidy now will be tantamount to an attempt to set Nigeria on fire before the elections, on this note, I want to appeal to all stakeholders on the Nigeria project to please prevail on the federal government to jettison the idea in its entirety.

The Electoral Bill has now been re-amended. What dangers do you think it poses if there’s further delay in passing it into law?

I want to lend a voice to the electoral bill recently re-amended. President Muhammadu Buhari should do well to hasten and smoothen all grey areas and assent the bill. It is for the good of the people and posterity will be fair to him. Remember he himself was a victim of electoral misfortune before emerging the president, I pray God will give him the wisdom and courage to deepen democratic procedures and processes in Nigeria’s struggle to liberate themselves politically.

Do you think INEC is ready to conduct credible election in 2023;and what do you think they should do differently?

INEC of late has been improving by the day. Personally since the 2019 general election which I also contested, till the recent ones climaxed with the Anambra elections, I will give INEC a vote of confidence. But I am afraid without the timely passage of the electoral bill into law, things may be more cumbersome for the electoral body and the political gladiators that will be participating in the elections. Another thing I think INEC can do to improve the quality of the coming elections is to enforce the regulations on amount of money limited to be spent by aspirants for campaigns as enshrined in the constitution. Money politics is a cankerworm in the political machinery of our parties and political office seekers in Nigeria and it will continue to be our albatross as a people until we overcome it. Aspirants should be sponsored by the constituents and stakeholders after being convinced of their competence and loyalty, not what we see all around today. So, INEC will do well this time around to rejig its enforcement intelligence department and even evolve a collaboration with security intelligence agencies to monitor, regulate and even arrest and prosecute whoever flouts the rules by exceeding the set limits.

How would you rate the performance of this present administration?

The current administration of the APC led government has performed well in some areas such as agriculture and infrastructure development. In the area of economy which is most important to the common man on the streets, the government performed abysmally in general, corruption seems to be on the increase, you saw the report of the amnesty international and Nigeria’s current ranking, we pray God will give us a more competent set of leaders by 2023.

In what sector do you think the government can pay special attention improve upon to alleviate poverty?

Skill acquisition and agricultural value chain is one sector that can lift over 20 million youths to join the production force of this country, if this government can make a deliberate move to engage this humongous part of her population, the living conditions and economic status will indeed be enhanced.