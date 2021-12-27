Electoral Bill: How NASS boxed self into tight corner

That the National Assembly is in a quagmire over the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari, is no news, but how did it get there and what is the way out? TAIYE ODEWALE writes.

Necessity of the proposed legislation

Having used the 2010 Electoral Act as required laws and guidelines for the conduct of the 2011, 2015 and 2019 general elections with attendant observed lapses here and there especially in the area of usage of electronic devices like Card readers, electronic voting or transmission of election results, the need for new legislations in that regard arose.

Necessity for such, no doubt prompted the 9th National Assembly to as early as 2020 swung into action with a bill to that effect titled: “2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 later changed to 2021 since it couldn’t be passed in 2020.

Provisions of the Bill

Expectedly, being a legislation meant to right the wrongs of perceived inadequacies or shortcomings in the conduct of general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), required legislative teeth were proposed for usage of card readers in the election as well as electronic transmission of election results where and when practicable by INEC.

Being the major innovation in the bill, the National Assembly, particularly, the Senate, first ran into troubled waters on that provision as contained in clause 52 by in July this year when first passed, amended it with inclusion of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to give approval to INEC for that purpose.

But after thorough bashing from the public for about three months, it reversed itself in October this year by re-amending the clause in a way that gives INEC discretionary power to transmit results electronically where and when practicable across the 8, 809 wards in the country.

The booby trap of clause 87(2)

After successfully dealing with contentious clause 52 of the bill which dwells on electronic conduct and transmission of election results in October during legislative final touchings on the bill, both the Senate and the House of Representatives for reasons best known to them dabbled into a less contentious clause by making it contentious.

The clause is 87(2) which dwells on mode of primaries to be conducted by political parties for election of candidates for the general election.

While in July during the first passage of the 158 clauses and 357 pages Bill for third reading, clause 87(2) was made open ended by making provisions for Direct and Indirect mode of primary elections for political parties, it amended it to mandatory Direct primary in October when harmonization of positions between the two chambers took place.

The amendment carried out on the clause by both chambers reads: “A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the commission (INEC)”.

The new position was against the earlier one taken in July as contained in section 87(2) which reads: “The procedure for the nomination of candidates by the political parties shall be by direct or indirect primaries”.

NASS boxing self to tight corner

In boxing itself to tight corner and in line with legislative procedures, after passage of the harmonised versions of the bill by both chambers containing the amended clause 87 and others, it was transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent on the 19th of November which as provided for by the Constitution, must be assented to within 30 days.

But by the end of November, feelers started emerging from the Villa that the bill will not be assented to by President Buhari due to clause 87(2) which made direct primaries mandatory for all political parties in the election of candidates for general elections.

Expectedly, efforts were made to mount pressure on the President to sign the bill into law but due to serious implications of clause 87(2), he refused assent and explained reasons for that in well worded letter to both chambers last week.

Presidency declines assent

The full text of the letter dated 13th December, 2021 and titled, “Withholding of Assent to Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021”, reads: “Further to the letter dated 18th November, 2021 forwarded for Presidential assent, the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 as passed by the National Assembly, I have received informed advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government, and have also carefully reviewed the Bill in light of the current realities prevalent in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the circumstances.

“Arising from the review, Mr. Senate President may wish to note that the conduct of elections for the nomination of party candidates solely via direct primaries as envisaged by the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 has serious adverse legal, financial, economic and security consequences which cannot be accommodated at the moment considering our nation’s peculiarities. It also has implications on the rights of citizens to participate in the government as constitutionally ensured.

“The Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to amend certain provisions of the extant Electoral Act 2010. Part of the objective of the Bill is the amendment of the present Section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 to delete the provision for the conduct of indirect primaries in the nomination of party candidates such that party candidates can henceforth only emerge through direct primaries.

“Arising from the review, Mr. Senate President may wish to particularly note the pertinent issues implicated as follows to wit:

“The conduct of direct primaries across the 8,809 war the length and breadth of the country will lead to a significant spike in the cost of conducting primary elections by parties as well as increase in the cost of monitoring such elections by INEC who has to deploy monitors across these wards each time a party is to conduct direct primaries for the presidential, gubernatorial and legislative posts.

“The addition of these costs with the already huge cost of conducting general elections will inevitably lead to huge financial burden on both the political parties, INEC and the economy in general at a time of dwindling revenues.

“The indirect consequences of the issues of high cost and monetization are that it will raise financial crimes and constitute further strain on the economy. It will also stifle smaller parties without the enormous resources required to mobilise all party members for the primaries. This is not healthy for the sustenance of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“In addition to increased costs identified above, conducting and monitoring primary elections across 8,809 wards will pose huge security challenges as the security agencies will also be overstretched, direct primaries will be open to participation from all and sundry and such large turn-out without effective security coordination will also engender intimidation and disruptions, thereby raising credibility issues for the outcomes of such elections.

“The amendment as proposed is a violation of the underlying spirit of democracy which is characterized by freedom of choices.

“Political party membership is a voluntary exercise of the constitutional right to freedom of association. Several millions of Nigerians are not card-carrying members of any political party.

“Thus, the emphasis should be on enabling qualified Nigerians to vote for the candidate of their choice during general elections as a means of participation in governance and furtherance of the concept of universal adult suffrage or universal franchise.

“The proposed amendment may also give rise to plethora of litigations based on diverse grounds and issues of Law including but not limited to the fact that the proposed amendment cannot work in retrospect given that the existing constitution of the Parties already registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) permits direct, indirect and the consensus primaries. This real possibility, will, without doubt, truncate the electoral program of the Nation as another electoral exercise is imminent towards a change of Government in 2023.

“Nigeria is at the moment still grappling with the issues of monetization of the political process and vote buying at both party and general elections. The direct implication of institutionalizing only direct primaries is the aggravation of over-monetization of the process as there will be much more people a contestant needs to reach out to thereby further fuelling corruption and abuse of office by incumbent contestants who may resort to public resources to satisfy the increased demands and logistics of winning party primaries.

“Direct primaries are also subject or susceptible to manipulation or malpractices as most parties cannot boast of reliable and verified membership register or valid means of identification which therefore means non-members can be recruited to vote by wealthy contestants to influence the outcome.

“Rival parties can also conspire and mobilize people to vote against a good or popular candidate in a party during its primaries just to pave way for their own candidates. Whereas where voting is done by accredited delegates during indirect primaries, the above irregularities are not possible.

“The major conclusions arrived at upon the review are highlighted hereunder, to wit:

“Asides its serious adverse legal, financial, economic and security consequences, the limitation or restriction of the nomination procedures available to political parties and their members constitutes an affront to the right to freedom of association. It is thus undemocratic to restrict the procedure or means of nomination of candidates by political parties, as it also amounts to undue interference in the affairs of political parties.

“Indirect primaries or collegiate elections are part of internationally accepted electoral practices. More so, direct primaries are not free from manipulations and do not particularly guarantee the emergence of the will of the people especially in circumstances like ours where it is near impossible to sustain a workable implementation framework or structure thereof.

“In the premise of the above, I hereby signify to the National Assembly that I am constrained to withhold assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 in line with the provisions of Section 58(1) & (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“It is my considered position that the political parties should be allowed to freely exercise right of choice in deciding which of direct or indirect primaries to adopt in the conduct of their primary elections as their respective realities may permit”.

Apparently jolted by the letter , the Senate in particular on Tuesday , went into closed door sessions twice without any decisive action against Mr President’s decision.

Even on Wednesday , despite threats by some Senators to mobilise for override of Mr President’s veto , it came out from its closed door session with a face saving resolution of collaborating with the House of Representatives and consulting with their constituents during the holiday for the required way out in January 2022.

Way out Going by valid reasons given by Mr President for refusing assent to the bill, the way out for NASS is to open the option in clause 87(2) by adding indirect primary and consensus to the mandatory Direct Primaries it recommended .

Opening up the options in the clause will tally with provisions of constitutions of most of the political parties and pave way for other recommendations made in the bill to see the light of the day as far as the coming 2023 general elections are concerned .