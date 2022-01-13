Electoral Bill: NASS bows to Buhari





After feeble attempt in the Senate last year to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, both chambers of the National Assembly are now ready to rework the bill, said Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai.

Hon Ossai who chairs the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, stated this in Abuja Thursday while featuring on political programme aired by Armed Forces 107.7 Radio.

According to him, all the reasons adduced by President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing assent to the bill as a result of clause 87 of the legislation which forces direct primaries on all parties as mode of selection of candidates , are valid, genuine and reasonable.

President Buhari he added, consulted widely and acted wisely by refusing assent to the bill which according to him, would have made party primaries chaotic and fraudulent in the country.

“Despite not being in the same political party with Mr President, I align myself with his position on direct primaries. It shouldn’t have been the only option given in the rejected legislation based on past nasty experiences.

“What is left for both chambers of the National Assembly to do now , is to on resumption next week, widen the scope of provisions in section 87 of the bill as requested for by the President by adding indirect option to the Direct one only recommended in the rejected bill.

“The President’s fear are genuine as there are no valid membership registers by any of the political parties now which is the main basis upon which direct primaries can be credible.

“Besides, there is no democracy in the world , where direct primaries is imposed as single option of election for party candidates. The mostly applicable one is Direct – Indirect System where delegates will be elected and later converged to elect candidates of party for general elections .

“As it is now and going by direction of debates on Clause 87 of the Electoral Bill, both chambers of the National Assembly will surely concur with the position of the President on resumption next week,” he said.