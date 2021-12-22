Electoral Bill: Senate quench planned override of Presidential Veto

Contrary to threats made by some Senators on Tuesday to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment Bill) Bill 2021, the Senate chickened out on the alleged plot at Wednesday plenary.

Senators George Sekibo, Mathew Urhoghide and some others who pleaded anonymity, had after Tuesday plenary at separate interviews granted journalists, threatened to see to override of Presidential veto on the bill.

But after about 40minutes closed door session, the Senate Wednesday made a face saving move by resolving to consult the House of Representatives and their constituents before taking any action on issues raised by President Buhari in the rejected bill.

Announcing resolutions taken at the closed door session, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said, “The Senate in the closed session discussed how to respond to the letter from Mr. President on the electoral bill amendment.

“But provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not permit the upper chamber to exclusively take any action on such matters in the absence of the House of Representatives, since the later has embarked on recess.

“The Senate consequently resolved to consult with the House of Representatives in January when both the Senate and House will be in session.

“Presently, the House of Reps has gone or recess and like we all know, the constitutional provision is for the Senate and House of Representatives to jointly take the appropriate action.

“The Senate also resolved to consult with our constituents during our recess in January.

“The Senate believes that our constituents have a role to play as the major stakeholders in the laws that we make in the National Assembly.”

President Buhari had on the bill in a letter dated December 13, 2021, explained that his decision to withhold assent to the electoral bill was informed by advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government after a thorough review.

According to the President, signing the bill into law would have serious adverse legal, financial, economic and security consequences on the country, particularly in view of Nigeria’s peculiarities.

He added that it would also impact negatively on the rights of citizens to participate in the government as constitutionally ensured.