Electoral Bill: Senate sets up conference Commitee



The Senate Wednesday set up a seven-member conference committee for harmonisation of position between it and House of Representatives on electronic transmission of election results.

The two Chambers had in passing for third reading in July this year, the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, differed on provisions of clause 52(3) which deals with electronic transmission of election results.

While the House of Representatives adopted the clause as proposed by the joint committees of both chambers , the Senate amended it.

The House version states: “The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.”

But the Upper Legislative Chamber passed the amended version of the clause which states: “Adequate Coverage and effective working of Network must be adjudged by the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) for electronic transmission of election results by INEC”.

In line with legislative practices and procedures , the Senate President , Ahmad Lawan before commencement of plenary on Wednesday , announced 7 -man conference committee of the Senate for harmonisation of position on the clause with their counterpart Commitee from the House.

The seven-man conference committee as announced by the President of the Senate are the Senate Leader Senator Yahaya Abdullahi ( APC Kebbi North), Kabiru Gaya ( APC Kano South) , Ajibola Basiru ( APC Osun Central ), Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central), Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central) Sani Musa (APC Niger East) and Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South) .

Apparently in defending the position of the Senate, only one out of the nominated seven committee members, voted yes as far as provision of the clause as originally recommended was concerned .

While Senator Ekwunife was not around during voting on the clause in July , the remaining five senators, voted against it by opting for the amended version of the Senate.

