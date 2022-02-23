Electoral bill: What clause (84(10) intends – Rep





A member of the House of Representatives, and chairman of the Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, has stated that Clause 8(10) of the Electoral Act amendment Bill, only seeks to create a level playing field for all aspirants during congresses or conventions of political parties.

The lawmaker who stated this on Wednesday during an interview in his office, argued that the clause which seeks to act as a leveller does not in any way undermine the rights of political appointees to hold office or participate in primaries or main elections, as being misconstrued.

He noted that the time frame given by the clause (three months) for appointees to resign from their positions before conventions or congresses is only meant to place every aspirants on the same pedestal, and not to stop them from contesting as being erroneously alleged in some sections of the public.

“Assuming without conceding that that’s what it says, section 84(10) that appointees must resign 3 months before primaries or convention, let’s say it’s geared towards stopping political office holders from contesting, there’s a section of the constitution which says that you shall resigned 30 days before the general elections. If that constitutional provision clashes with the electoral Act, which supersedes?

“So there’s no need to even worry about that clause if that’s the way they perceive it. But what we are trying to do is that for a convention or a congress, you have statutory delegates. But a governor will go and appoint 1000 political appointees to participate in the Congress, who do you think will win? The governor will.

“So we are saying no, you can’t do that. Let’s have a fixed number, manageable number. Let’s give a fair chance to you, you and you, and not to the stooge or the preferred candidate of the governor.

“So that’s what that clause is trying to prevent. It is not trying to prevent political office holders from running. And I said even if does prevent political office holders from running, there’s a provision in the constitution that protects them,” the lawmaker said.