Electricity:  Coalition advocates open renationalisation of power sector 

Coalition for Affordable and Regular Electricity (CARE Wednesday advocated an open renationalisation of power sector in Nigeria under a democratic control of electricity workers and consumers.

A statement in Ibadan by its Oyo state convener, Comrade Ayodeji Adigun and secretary, Comrade James Adetipe declared that with the crisis bedeviling the nation’s power sector, the time has come for an open and immediate renationalisation of the entire power including DisCos and GenCos under the democratic control of the working people.

The coalition said: “Crises bedeviling the power sector are manifestations and consequences of the privitisation policy which is only designed to always seek and protect profit interest of some at the expense of the masses.

“As far as we are concerned in CARE, the current orgy of crises bedeviling the power sector are just a mere manifestation and consequences of the privitisation policy which is designed to always seek and protect profit interest of some people at the expense of the overall interest of the general public to enjoy regular and affordable electricity supply.

“It is in the recognition of this fact that we reiterate our call for an open and immediate renationalisation of the entire power including DisCos and GenCos under the democratic control of the working people.

“By democratic control, we mean that the operation and finances of the power sector at all levels should be open and subject to the democratic review and approval of committee of the elected representatives of electricity workers, consumers and government. It is this kind of democratic arrangement that can ensure judicious use of funds made available for the sector to tackle corruption which is largely responsible for the collapse of the formal NEPA and PHCN.”

Insisting that privatisation is a failure and reiterating its call for a renationalisation of power sector under a democratic control of electricity workers and consumers, it called for the implementation of the TCN workers’ demands.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

