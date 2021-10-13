Electronic transmission of results ‘ll banish slection collation banditry – Okechukwu



The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu has commended the Senate, the House of Representatives, civil society organisations and President Muhammadu Buhari for the final process leading to the insertion of Electronic Transmission of election results in the country’s Electoral Law.



Okechukwu who is a foundation member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) expressed optimism that Electronic Transmission of results would banish electoral banditry at the collation centres and hence extend our democratic frontiers.



Recall that the Senate Tuesday bowed to pressure from the generality of Nigerians and rescinded its earlier decision against Electronic Transmission of election results by INEC.



Speaking with journalists in Abuja Wednesday, Mr Okechukwu welcomed the decision of the Senate, saying that the “ insertion of Electronic Transmission of results in our electoral lexicon laws is a fundamental tonic to banish Election Collation Bandits and hence, the extension of our democratic frontiers.”



He said, “This will lead to one man one vote, and renew our fate in elections, as thuggery and ballot snatching will fade away.”



Asked why he was hailing President Buhari who has not yet endorsed the Electoral Bill still awaiting transmission for his assent, Okechukwu quipped, “Am relying on the Cordial-Bicameral relationship which His Excellencies, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila led National Assembly has with the President Buhari led Executive, which some of you mistakenly tagged ‘Rubber Stamp Legislature’.



“We are going to harvest the fruit of this cordial bicameral relationship now. That’s why one thanked Mr President along same line with the legislators, and civil society organisations. I don’t have fears he will sign the bill into law.”



He described the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and Legislature as “enough assurance” that the President would endorse the Electronic Transmission of election results into law.”



Okechukwu recalled that Mr President severally pledged to bequeath Nigerians with credible electoral system, where the people’s votes will count.

He dismissed the speculated position of some alleged APC Hawks, who are still opposed to the Electronic Transmission of results.

The APC chieftain maintained that he was not aware of such group of APC Hawks who are more powerful than Mr President, the Senate President, the Speaker House of Representatives and the rest of them who are APC foundation members.