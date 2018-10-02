Elite conspiracy hindering my presidential ambition – Atiku

Former Vice-President and a presidential aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, claimed that the conspiracy theory of the political elite has been hindering him from realising his presidential ambition.

The former Vice President had aspired for the presidency three times in the past on different political platforms, all to no avail.

Explaining reasons for his inability, the former VP who spoke during the Atiku Abubakar Presidential nomination media chat, organised by the United Nigeria Group (UNG) in Abuja, lamented that the voting class was not sophisticated enough to override the elite.

He said: “It is what I call the conspiracy theory of the political elite.

If they realise that you are not going to be used, you are not going to satisfy their personal aspirations.

Part of the problem they have with me is that they say I’m independent, principled and so on.

“Honestly, it is the conspiracy of the political elite and unfortunately, the Nigeria public is not politically sophisticated to override the conspiracy of these political elite.

They rely on the political elite to direct them.” Abubakar explained that he would want to be the president because “the country is in need of a leadership that has the experience, the capacity and has the knowhow to rescue the country from the socio-economic quagmire.

“The most challenging issue facing the country today is the issue of unemployment and creation of jobs and unity.” He explained that: “As a civil servant, I worked 20 years in the federal bureaucracy.

As a politician, I served successfully for eight years as the vice-president and in that position, I chaired the economic team of that administration and I brought so many innovations to our administration that led to the creation of jobs, creation of wealth

