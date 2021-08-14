Elkana assumes as Zamfara CP, charges personnel on discipline

The new Commissioner of Police of Zamfara state, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, has urged officers and men of the command to be alive to their responsibilities and ensure discipline and Professional conduct in their respective departments.

This was made known by the command spokesperson of the command, SP Muhammd Shehu in a statement issued to newsmen.

According to him, the call was necessary for effective service delivery to members of the Public.

CP. Ayuba was took over from Cp Hussaini Rabiu who was redeployed to Imo State Command as the commissioner.

The CP further reminded them of the transformation and repositioning agenda of the Inspector General of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba

He called on everyone to redouble his commitment and hard work in order to actualize the Agenda.

Elkana further called on members of the public to improve and sustain the already existing synergy with all the security agencies especially the Police in order to rid the state of activities of criminal elements