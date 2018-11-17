ELSF sponsors free surgery on 367 patients

The Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), a pet project of the wife of the Governor of Benue state, is set to graduate over 800 youths and women trained in different skilled areas. The foundation also said it has carried out surgical operations on 367 patients suffering from various ailments in Ushongo local government area alone in the ongoing ESLF ward towards free mega medical outreach in the state. While briefing newsmen yesterday in Makurdi, senior special assistant to the governor on aministration and ICT, in the office of the wife of the governor, Hon. Daniel Gbabo said the graduates were trained in leather works, agric-tech, fabrics, fashion design, confectionery, backing and beautification among several other skilled areas. He said, the ceremony will hold between 29th-30th November, 2018 alongside the women and youth entrepreneurship summit. “The Summit is expected to also usher- in the process of incubating other sets of trainees. “The wife of the Benue state governor, Mrs. Ortom’s believe in the future of Benue remains in the special emphasis she has placed on women and youths as the most energetic segment of the society,” he added. Similarly, while presenting an award to the Special Adviser to the Benue state governor on ,media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua as ambassador of ESLF, Free Mega Medical Outreach Season 3, Programme Officer Health, Mrs. Lizzy Aganyi, said a total of 54,561 persons so far have benefited from the free medical outreach of the foundation. She said the programme is for the 276 council wards in Benue and in Ushongo alone, a total of 5423 persons have benefited, among which 367 were surgical operations. She commended Mr. Agerzua for his contributions to the programme which she said, has helped enormously in addressing medical challenges faced by the vulnerable and underserved populations in hard to reach rural communities. “With this, you have contributed greatly in saving lives and to the general improvement of the health and well-being of the good people of Benue state. “Your kindness to the people of Benue will not be forgotten in a hurry, and it will remain in the annals of time. “We assure ‘you that the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) will continue to partner noble persons like you to bring the desired development to our society and beyond,” he added.

