‘Embattled’ Adeyanju gets freedom again

NAN reports that Magistrate Idiat Akanni, in her ruling, said the offence the defendant committed is bailable.
The magistrate added that the sureties must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 12, and must produce an utility bill.
DAILY POST recalls that Adeyanju got into trouble with the authorities when he led a protest to the force headquarters on Nov. 28.
The protesters were calling on the Police and other security agents to be non-partisan, especially as the 2019 general elections approach.
He was arrested alongside two other campaigners, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams, and arraigned before the Karshi Magistrates’ Court, which remanded them in the Keffi Prisons in Nasarawa State.
The accused persons were charged with criminal conspiracy, public nuisance, disturbance of public peace and threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituted authority.
They were granted bail by the presiding magistrate, Aliu Kagarko and were able to perfect the bail conditions on Dec. 3.
