Ember months: Fashola, works’ controllers strategise on accident-free season

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, has called on the federal controllers of works to have good knowledge of the network of roads in their respective states.

This, the minister said, would be achieved by deploying their personnel to inspect the network frequently in order to be the first persons to report any damaged portion of the road to the headquarters.

A statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Ms. Boade Akinola Thursday night in Abuja, quoted Fashola as speaking during a one-day virtual Workshop organised for the Federal Controllers of Works and Engineers’ Representatives in Abuja, Thursday.

The workshop was tagged “Know your road and own your network.”

Fashola said as Nigerians entered the ember months, the ministry’s focus was in anticipation that there would be an increase in persons, vehicular and cargo movement.

To this end, he said the ministry had started to plan for road users to have a better travelling experience than last year.

He called on the Federal Controllers of Works to join hands with the headquarters in the actualization of Mr. President’s vision of making road travelling a better experience for Nigerians.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Ernest Umakhihe, had said the federal government was determined in making huge investment in the nation’s infrastructure development especially in the roads and housing sectors despite the impact of global pandemic of Covid-19 on the economy.

He called on the Controllers of Works and Engineers’ Representatives to leverage on the workshop and re-double their efforts in order to contribute to the Next Level Agenda of Mr. President on road infrastructure.