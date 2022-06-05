Embrace cycling for healthy living, FRSC tells Nigerians

The Akwa Ibom State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged Nigerians to embrace cycling as a way of promoting healthy living.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Commander Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this during the commemoration of the World Bicycle Day in Uyo.

Olonisaye said bicycle has numerous health benefits for human beings through regular exercises.

The Commander called for the establishment of Non Motorised Transportation (NMT) infrastructure and facilities to save cyclists the hazards on highways.

He explained that the non motorised transportation facilities will be a separate route for cyclists and would minimise the tendency of vehicles to hit a cyclist on the highway.

“Bicycle is very advantageous to humanity as it promotes healthy living, for instance, in minimising heart diseases.

“We often sensitise the public on the advantages inherent in the usage of bicycles on the highway.

“We are making on mounting pressure on Federal and State Government through the Federal and State ministries of works for provision of NMT infrastructures and facilities in the nation’s highways.

“We are collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Transport for the adoption of a National Policy on Non Motorised Transportation (NMT) which is an umbrella for the eventual actualisation of a National Policy on NMT,” he said.

The Commander urged members of the public to embrace cycling for good health and environmental friendliness

On his part, the Public Relations Officer of Dynamic Cycling Club, Mr. Johnson Unanaowo, said that cycling, apart from swimming, is the only sport that engages the entire body.

He lamented that cyclists face a lot of danger on the road because the general public does not fully understand them, alleging that some motorists see them as nuisances on the highway.

Unanaowo called on the government to support cycling as it can contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue in the country as it is happening in other nations of the world.

Blueprint also reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is “Cycling for Earth and Humanity.”

