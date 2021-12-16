Embrace digital technology for effective justice delivery, CJN tells stakeholders





The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Thursday, charged stakeholders on the need to embrace digital technology.

According to the CJN, the move would enhance effective and efficient justice delivery in the country.

The CJN stated this while ommissioning a digital courtroom for the federal high court.

The digital courtroom is one of the nine pilot projects constructed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to move the Court from papers to electronics.

Represented by the Chairman judiciary information technology committee of the NJC and Chief Judge of Borno state Kashim Zannah, the CJN urged all high courts (state and federal), to employ the use of digital technologies for efficient and effective judicial system.

The CJN stated this while commissioning digital courtroom at the Federal High Court Abuja, during the court’s 2021/2022 legal year.

The digital courtroom, he said is one of the the nine courtrooms of the federal courts retrofitted by the NJC, across the nation, serving as an example to be emulated by the states and indeed the federal courts for quick justice delivery.

The CJN, explained that the idea to digitise the Nigeria justice system preceeds the Covid-19 era and enjoined all lawyers to acquire the legal email address, @nigerianbar.ng, adding that the courts should mandate it as necessary for e-filing and e-service of court processes.

Speaking to newsmen after the commissioning, the Executive Secretary of the NJC, Ahmed Saleh, said the Council has developed an effective case information system as means of communication between the courts and lawyers in the country.

The NJC scribe said the Council is determined to its best, within the limit of its resources, adding that, “About now, nine courts have been retrofitted and we intend to extend it to all the courts in the country, if the resources are available”.

