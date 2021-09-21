Embrace entrepreneurial programmes, NYSC tells corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Tuesday, adviced corps members to embrace various government and privately sponsored entrepreneurial programmes to develop skills and multiply their sources of income.

The Anambra State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, gave the advice at Nnamdi Azikiwe Unity NYSC Permanent Orientation camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, in Awka South local government area, during the inter platoon SAED competition and exhibition.

According to Baderinwa, skill development helps people to create more jobs while improving on their jobs satisfaction and streams of income.

She added that reality of unemployment in Nigeria has equally made it pertinent for corps members and other individuals to acquire skills that would prevent over dependence on regular paying jobs so they can empower themselves and others economically.

“There are so various entrepreneurial programmes and sources of funding put in place by the Federal Government for corps entrepreneurs to embrace. They are very good have little or no interest rate. Try to engage on them. Don’t wait till after your service year,” she added.