Embrace ICT trends, FG tells youth

The federal government has charged youth in the country to embrace emerging trends in Information and Communication Techonology (ICT) so as to equip themselves for the challenges of the 21st Century.

A press statement by Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Publication Relations said the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, gave the charge at the weekend during the end of a three-week National Digital Skills Development Training (DY.NG) for unemployed youth at the National Youth Development Centre, Odoemu, Osun state.

According to him, ICT were changing the world of work, creating new jobs and business opportunities, transforming labour markets and educational systems, and significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of countries.

Represented by the Director, Procurement Department of the Ministry, Mr. Segun Oke, the Minister stated, “A general survey has indicated and confirmed that skills acquisition in various Digital and ICT fields coupled with entrepreneurship skills are one of the areas where jobs and employment opportunities abound necessary to promote economic growth and development of the country.”

He reiterated federal government’s resolve to reversing the trend of unemployment by ensuring that the youth were given equal opportunities for self- actualisation of their dreams and aspirations.

The training, Dare said, “is therefore designed to equip the youth with requisite digital skill, knowledge and resources that will make them productive, thereby reducing poverty and creating an economically empowered youth population that will contribute meaningfully to national growth.

“The three week empowerment programme started with mandatory entrepreneurship and financial inclusion trainings to help the participants learn how to start small and manage their businesses, as well as how to take advantage of opportunities.”

The Minister added that the participants, who are within ages 18 and 35, were grouped into various skills of interest like Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Programming, Digital Marketing, Web Design and Financial Literacy Education.

Also speaking at the end of the digital skills development programme for the Northern Zone and FCT held in Jos, Plateau state; the Director, Enterprise and Youth Development (EDP), Mr. Momoh Olugbenga, said the training was aimed at complementing the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

He implored the youth to reciprocate the gesture of government by being good citizens, putting into use the skills acquired as well as the resources provided through the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), which some have already accessed, to become employers of labour in their various communities.

Earlier in her remarks, the Southern Programme Coordinator of the National Youth Empowerment Programme in digital skills development, Mrs. Itohan Odigie, stated that the youth as future leaders need to be up-to-date with digital skills and ICT as a way of making themselves relevant in the 21st Century.

She commended the President Muhammadu-led Administration for its commitment to empowering the Nigerian Youth to be self employed and urged them to key into the programme so as become employers of labour in their various fields of endeavour.