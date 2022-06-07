Embrace NNPP, Imo chair begs Nigerians

Imo state chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party( NNPP), Chief Mandis Duruimo, has urged the Nigerian electorate to dump both the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) and the main opposition party, People’s Democratic Party(PDP) and embrace the NNPP.

He stated this at the weekend, while conducting primaries for aspirants desirous of flying the party’s flag in the forth coming state House of Assembly and National Assembly elections.

Chief Duruimo said without mincing words that the aforementioned parties had failed the nation and plunged them into unpardonable crisis which his party alone had the capacity to tackle.

He assured that the NNPP would bring back the country’s lost glory by finding solutions to the socio-economic and political woes militating against her.

The Imo NNPP chairman expressed hope that with the support of all Nigerians, both Aso Rock Abuja and all the 27 local government areas in Imo state would be taken over by the party, adding that they had equipped and empowered a lot of youth (both young men and women)for the jobs ahead.

