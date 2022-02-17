Embrace partisan politics, join APC, group urges Buratai

An influential group within the ruling All Progress Congress, APC Door-to-door Campaign Forum, has made a passionate appeal to the former Nigeria’s longest serving Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), to embrace partisan politics by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the group, this would add value to the tremendous experience of the General, especially now that the political atmosphere in the country is gathering momentum ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group made the appeal in a press briefing signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, made available to newsmen in Kaduna during its 7th North-west annual meeting.

“Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, we are making a passionate appeal to Nigeria’s most celebrated Military Chief, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) to join our party, as people like him would be of great asset to our party as his presence in the party will greatly enhance the fortune of the party in many more ways,” the statement said.

The group further said, “While appreciating the fact that the former Army Chief is still contributing positively to Nigeria as the Ambassador of Benin Republic, we want the country to feel his positive contribution politically.’’

“We decided to come out publicly with this appeal, seeing that all efforts to woo him privately have not yielded fruits. We need General Buratai at the center stage of Nigerian politics, considering his wealth of experience after serving as the Nigerian longest Chief of Army Staff in our history.”