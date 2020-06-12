Embrace peace or…, herders warned

Leaders of cattle breeders in Guri and Krikasamma local government areas of Jigawa state have been warned to either embrace peace, stability and respect the rule of law or risk being removed from their posts.

The chairman of Krikasamma local government area, Alhaji Salisu Garba Kugabyo, gave the warning at the just-concluded joint security meeting between his council and Guri local council which held at Guri on Thursday.

A press statement by the information officer, Guri local government area, Sanusi Alhaji Doro, said Alhaji Kubayo lamented that the prolonged herders and farmers’ clashes had consumed many lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira. According to him, government will no longer condoned such dastardly acts which caused by foreign herders who came during harvesting period in search of greener pasture.

He stressed the need for harmonious relationships between the farmers and cattle breeders in the areas.

In his remarks, the host chairman, Alhaji Barkono Jaji Adiyani, said they would impose the laws enacted by the council which prohibited grazing with dangerous weapons.

He urged farmers and herders to live in peace with one another, calling on the people of the two local councils to give good advice on ways of maintaining peace and tranquility in their domains.

The divisional police officer, Kirikasamma local area, CSP Abdul Dauda Lawan, said the farmers and herders’ clashes claimed over 10 lives from 2015 to date in the area.

He, therefore, urged the member representing Guri Birniwa and Kirikasamma federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr. Abubakar Hassan Fulata, to provide three patrol vehicles to the areas to assist the police to make effective patrol and enhance security in the areas.

Earlier, the chairman of Gruri Forum, Engr. Ibrahim Wakili, urged the people of the areas to henceforth desist from harbouring criminals in their communities and advised them to always be law-abiding citizens.