

Youths from the Middle Belt under the aegis of Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) on Saturday said that the candidature of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele in the forthcoming presidential election, will save the All Progressives Congress (APC) from imminent implosion and division.



The group called on the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to consult with President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to ensuring that Emefiele emerges the candidate of the party in the 2023 presidential election.



The Forum, in a statement by its leader, Godwin Meliga, cautioned the party leadership on how it comes up with a presidential candidate, so as to avoid the party’s sudden failure or collapse.

The statement read: “The nation is currently watching with interest the way many politicians have been declaring interest in the presidential race on the platform of the APC.

“Many of these aspirants are party bigwigs and moneybags in their own right.

“The development has led to a justified fear among concerned persons that if not carefully handled, the process of coming up with a presidential candidate may lead to the party’s implosion and division.

“It is to this end that we are calling on the leadership of the party to put machinery in place to avoid the party’s sudden failure or collapse.

“One sure way to avoid this imminent danger is to stick to Emefiele candidature. It is a sure way to ensure the unity of the party. A stitch in time saves nine.”

