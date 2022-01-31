Emefiele commended over reduction of ATM withdrawal charges

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Monday received commendation over reduction of charges on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).



Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Economic Rights (LIDER), which gave this commendation in Abuja, added that the development is an evidence that President Muhammadu Buhari has interest of the poor at heart.



The group led by Barrister Chisom Nduka Edede, in a statement, further said that the move by the CBN was also a way to identify an administration that is pro-people.



LIDER disclosed that the reduction is one of the policies targeted at reducing the economic burden on the poor.



The statement by LIDER reads in part: “One of the ways to identify that an administration is pro-people is the kind of programmes and policies being put in place by the administration.



“The reduction of charges on ATM withdrawal is one of the policies that are targeted at reducing the economic burden on the poor.



“This decision by the CBN is therefore a confirmation that President Buhari’s administration has the interest of the poor at heart. It is a commendable decision.”