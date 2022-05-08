Emefiele: Ethnic youth leaders declare Akeredolu, Sagay tribal commentators

A group of ethic youth leaders in the country has declared Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; and a lawyer, Prof Itse Sagay, as tribal commentators for attacking the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, over the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) bought for him by three groups.



The group under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) wondered why Akeredolu and Sagay will call for Emefiele’s sacking or resignation while sparing the President of the African Development Bank and former Minister of Agriculture, Dr Akiwunmi Adesina, that 28 groups raised money and bought the same form for.



The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, described both Akeredolu and Sagay as ethnic jingoists.



The group’s position was contained in a statement by the President of Arewa Consultative Youth Movement Kabiru Yusuf.



The statement read: “We have read about the diatribes unleashed by Akeredolu and Sagay on Emefiele over the form he did not purchase by himself but was bought by three groups.



“Similar scenario has played out with groups buying the form for Akinwunmi Adesina.



“We have waited with rapt attention for these individuals to also attack Adesina the way they did for Emefiele but we have not yet heard from them.



“This situation clearly exposed Akeredolu for who they are: tribal commentators.



“They have since gone into mute mode possibly because a Yoruba man is involved in this case.



“We therefore call on them to put off there tribal toga and approach issues with objectivity. They should stop distracting Emefiele who is committed to repositioning the nation’s economy.



Similarly, the Emefiele Support Group (ESG) has faulted Akeredolu, Sagay and Omowole Sowore for remaining silent on Adesina’s issue while they are busy feasting on that of Emefiele.



The group made its position known in a statement on Saturday by its Director of Communications, Ms Benigma Ejimba.



“You asked the CBN Governor to resign but kept mute on Adesina, ADB President, how do we describe this if not being tribal?” the group asked.

