Emefiele Support Group hails Abdullahi Adamu, other APC national officers

Emefiele Support Group (ESG), a leading independent advocacy group pushing for Godwin Emefiele Presidency, on Sunday congratulated the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, on his emergence as the newly elected National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



Also congratulating other national officers for their emergence, ESG, in a statement by its Director of Communication, Mrs Benny Ejimba, expressed implicit confidence in the ability of the party’s new National Working Committee to reposition the the APC for more electoral victories ahead of the 2023 general elections.



Pledging support for the new team, the group commended other chairmanship aspirants for their sacrifice and timely decision to step down for the new National Chairman as a mark of respect to the leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, and their love for the party.



The statement reads: “This group has implicit confidence in Senator Adamu that he will lead our party to another round of resounding victory in the coming elections.



“We also salute the spirit of sportsmanship of aspirants who made the huge sacrifice of stepping down for the emergence of consensus candidates.



“Their sacrifices saved the party of the unneeded rancour that usually trails elections such as this.”



The group, which stormed the Eagles Square yesterday with over 5,000 supporters for Emefiele, is again asking President Muhammed Buhari and other party stakeholders to consider Emefiele as most prominently qualified successor to the president in 2023.



The statement further said: “We believe very strongly that the country at this time needs a trusted and tested technocrat such as Emefiele as President in 2023 in order to further consolidate on the legacies and gains of this administration.



“We are also of the view that no leader can be said to have succeeded until such leader is succeeded by a worthy successor.



“Emefiele, who is currently repositioning the nation’s economy in his capacity as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), ticks all the boxes as is eminently qualified to sustain the legacies of the present administration.



“We urge the party and the present administration to look no further in searching for the next President but consider giving Emefiele the needed support.”