Emenike emerges APC governorship candidate in Abia



A development economist and publisher, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aba state.

He defeated five other aspirants to clinch the governorship ticket of the main Abia opposition party at the governorship primary held in Umuahia, Thursday.

This mandate has placed Emenike in the position to lead his party in the forthcoming battle with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

The Chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee for Abia, Chief Tony Obiefuna, who declared the result of the poll said that Emenike polled 672 votes out of 892 votes cast by 907 accredited delegates to emerge victorious.

“We hereby return Chief Ikechi Emenike as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Abia State,” Chief Obiefuna declared, adding that the exercise was transparent and peaceful.

Emenike’s closest rival, Chief Emeka Atuma received 150 votes from the delegates, Daniel Eke, 16, Paul Ikonne, 22, Obinna Oriaku, 12, and Uche Ogah, 6.

One of the aspirants, Mr. Alex Otti, who had withdrawn from the race on the eve of the primary still got 14 votes.

