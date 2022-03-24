Emenike/Okwulehie:  Re-enacting Michael Okpara’s political trajectory

SAM OBINNA IBE from Umuahia writes that history is about to repeat itself as it was in 1960s when two great Ohuhu sons of Umuahia, Dr Michael I. Okpara and Chief Sam Okwulehie were elected as the Premier of Eastern Nigeria and the Mayor, Ikwuano Umuahia local government area, respectively

Both former political bigwigs from Ohuhu land in Abia state held sway in the 1960s in their respective portfolios and were instrumental to the legacy projects that are scattered in the South East and Umuahia environs which has continued to speak good for both men even till date.

Emenike pressurized to be governor

As has been variously said by many observers, in the same vein, history is about to be re-enacted, this time around, as political pundits are wont to believe that High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia is rumoured to have ambition to contest the forthcoming governorship election on the platform of APC in the emerging political dispensation.

The preponderance of opinion is that if throws his hat in the ring, he would ultimately clinch the plum office of the state.

This, political commentators, say will be a good development to the clan that had in the past made several attempts to govern Abia but to no avail.

Okwulehie for House of Assembly

Secondly, Hon Okwulehie Onyedi, the scion of the legendary late Sam Okwulehie is also rumoured to be eyeing the Abia State House of Assembly seat. Should he bow to pressure to run as it is speculated and eventually wins, it means that Ohuhu land in Umuahia North LGA of Abia state will be parading two of her illustrious sons as the number one citizen of Abia state and the law maker representing Umuahia North (Ohuhu Constituency) in the Abia House of Assembly.

If this ever happens it would give credence to the claim in that history is about repeating itself again.

Back in the 60s

If one takes a cursory look at the politics of 1960s, during the first Republic when late Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara, the former Premier of Eastern Nigeria and Late Dee Sam Okwulehie, the Mayor of old Ikwuano/ Umuahia local government, both men had performed creditably in their offices which endeared them to followers of Nigerian history now and then.

It is on record that both great Ohuhu sons’ administrations recorded tremendous achievements which have stood the test of time, their exploits at the local government and Eastern Nigeria levels became the reference points to measure performance then among today’s politicians.

Okpara, Senior Okwulehie’s legacies

For example, the late Dr M. I. Okpara was said to have run the fastest growing economy in the whole of West Africa through his agricultural revolution, infrastructural developments and promotion of commerce and industry.

Similarly, Chief Sam Chikezie Okwulehie popularly called ‘Dee Sam Okwulehie’ then built Crusaders Secondary School Isingwu, today known as Community Secondary School, Isingwu, Ohuhu, Umuahia.

He was said to be a leader ahead of his time. Sometimes in the sixties, when Umuahia had acute erosion and drainage problems, Sam Okwulehie led his administration to construct the state-of-the-art Urban Water drainage system from Amuzukwu through Okwulehie Street/Police Barracks emptying at Afaraukwu, using Michelette Construction Company limited.

The drainage system, till today, has remained intact and controls the drainage problem in Umuahia, and remains one of the best drainage facilities in Nigeria.

Dee Sam Okwulehie realized that his people had roots in commerce and industry and proceeded to construct modern lock-up shops in Umuahia Urban Main Market.

Interestingly enough, he didn’t allocate a single shop to himself or family members unlike what is obtainable today.

He also constructed a modern Timber market which served not only Umuahia, but adjoining cities of Aba, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

Similarly, young Sam, aware of the need for modern time-keeping at a time wrist watches and clock belonged only to the rich few, constructed the four-faced Legacy Tower Clock at Umuahia city centre to adjoining Bende road, Aba road and the strategic Umuahia Railway station.

This ensured that even the uneducated could benefit from modern time keeping as the clock chimed every hour for railway users, traders and general public, similar to Big Ben of London among other people-oriented executed by the first Mayor of Umuahia.

Tribute from the ivory tower

In his tribute on funeral brochure, Friday, April 6,2018, Engr Professor Anthony Nzeako of Department of Electronic Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state, Nigeria described Dee Sam Okwulehie as “a born Political Genius and a faithful disciple of Dr M I Okpara”.

According to Prof Nzeako “Anybody who had worked very closely with Sam Okwulehie, the Mayor, would attest that he was indeed a born political genius”.

He further noted that “using his political magic wand, Mayor could dissolve any political tension at any point in time and space. He never operated in a crowd,nor play to the gallery”.

Thus, his political ingenuity and craftsmanship were summarised by Dr M. I. Okpara to the “Disciples” in the following words: “Gentlemen, none of you would dare what Sam could do in any given political circumstance.”

It was said that the founding of Crusaders Secondary School, Isingwu Umuahia in 1960 by Dee Sam Okwulehie prompted Dr M I Okpara to set up Williams Secondary School, Afugiri in 1970 and Adanma Girls Secondary School, Afugiri, Umuahia, 1971. respectively.

Dee Sam had encouraged Ohuhu people to support and rally round Chief Emenike in a well articulated meeting in the house of one of their own, Chief R .N Nwokeocha in November 2016 before his demise on 30th, December 2017, as if he knew had the premonition of his death.

From the foregoing, “If late Dr M I Okpara and late Dee Sam Okwulehie had done this much for the Eastern Nigeria and Ikwuano/ Umuahia while they lived, if it were in other ethnic groups, political offices would have been given to their children on platter of gold. sadly, this is Igbo land, it is not so.

“Even at that, the stark reality is beginning to dawn on us all that they have to make hey while the sun shines. This perhaps underscores the current pressure been mounted on young Okwulehie to run for the Abia State House of Assembly seat in order to replicate those finest political trajectories that made his late dad thick during his heydays in politics.”

As at the last count, stakeholders from Ohuhu comprising Umuhu na Okaiuga are clamouring for the candidacy of Hon Okwulehie Onyedi to run either for House of Representatives or State House of Assembly in this coming political dispensation.

Brief profile

Hon Okwulehie Onyedi, is of Isingwu ward, Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA. He holds Diploma in Journalism, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state and Msc political science and International Relations, started active politics in 1998 with the PDP, emerged National Secretary PDP Youth Development Front (PDPYF) his political structure under the main party (PDP), from 2013 -2015.

He was an aspirant of Umuahia North LGA chairmanship, 2016,He was an Aspirant of Abia State House of Assembly Umuahia Central State Constituency, 2019, an awardee of UN Eminent Peace Ambassador,2021.

It is therefore the opinion of scores of Political Stakeholders and other Opinion leaders,the vast majority in Ohuhu land that should Hon Onyedi Okwulehie makes up his mind to run,he will no doubt re-enact the superlative performance recorded by his late Dad to the glory of God and Ohuhu land .

Meanwhile, Hon Okwulehie Onyedi has congratulated their state party Chairman APC, Chief Kingsley Ononogbu, on his birthday celebration which was on Sunday,13th day of March, 2022.

In a congratulatory message signed by him and made available to Blueprint in Umuahia, Hon Okwulehie Onyedi noted with satisfaction “the purposeful leadership which Abia APC Chairman has brought to bear just few months he was elected into office”, while wishing him many happy returns.

He said, “I have no doubt that APC under your watch will capture power come 2023 general election in Abia state. I, therefore, wish you long life, strength and courage to be able to accomplish this task.”