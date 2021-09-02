Emergency rule: Ortom threatens Akume with court action











Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom Wednesday threatened court action against the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for what he described as “false allegations” made on him.



Senator Akume had in a press conference held Monday in Abuja

called for a declaration of state of emergency and disbandment of

Livestock Guards, which he said were involved in nefarious and criminal activities leading to the breach of peace and massacre of innocent citizens of Benue state.



The senator also accused the governor of collecting N800 million monthly allocations he appropriates to himself as security votes as well as over N200 million monthly deductions from the Local Government Joint Account in the pretext of catering for the IDP camps, and yet he finds no solution to the insecurity and IDP camps situation.



“We also demand true accountability for the billions of Naira released to Benue broad funds. We invite the EFCC to step into the matter and help the Benue people in this evil extortion. Note: between July – December, 2020 alone, N22 billion.”



But in a reaction, Governor Ortom debunked the allegations, saying it was all tissues of lies by the former governor.



He said despite the fact that he was not interested in joining issues with the Minister, he must face him in court to prove his allegations.



“I don’t want to join issues with Akume but I just want him to prove what he said.



“This is betrayal, falsehood back stabbing, blackmail not only against me but the Benue people.



“I am taking Akume to court to come and prove all the allegations he made on me.



“All the things he said in the press conference are false and lies from the pit of hell.”

