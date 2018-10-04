Emerhor floors Omo-Agege, faces expulsion by APC faction

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor from the party for allegedly participating in a parallel primary election conducted by the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led faction.

The expelled member was also accused of violating the rules and guidelines for the party’s primary election.

Emerhor, who emerged APC candidate for the Delta Central senatorial after defeating incumbent senator and his only challenger, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, belongs to the camp that is in sharp disagreement with the Chief Jones Erue led state executive of the party.

However, Chief Jones Erue-led state executive of the party in a statement said the decision to expel Emerhor was unanimously taken during an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee of the party.

The party in the statement signed by the State Secretary, Mr Chidi Okonji said “Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor be and is hereby expelled from the Party with immediate effect.

“That this expulsion becomes necessary for organising and participating in an illegal purported primary election for the Delta Central senatorial district that took place on the 2nd of October 2018 which was conducted without the authorisation and permission of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party.

“That uncontroverted evidence in possession of the Party reveals that Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor engaged in the forgery of Party’s election materials (ballot papers), alteration of delegate lists, falsification of nomination results and the tampering with the process of internal democracy of the party in gross violation of the provisions of Article 21(A)i, ii, iv, vi and xi of the party’s constitution thereby bringing the party into public ridicule and disrepute.

“That the use of unauthorised forged ballot papers by Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor in voting during the said purported primary is a criminal offence for which the Party has forwarded a formal petition to the commissioner of police for his arrest and possible prosecution”.

Emerhor pulled a total of 2, 492 to beat Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who scored four votes out of a total of 2,509 accredited votes with 13 votes declared as invalid.

The exercise, conducted by the Chief Cyril Ogodo-led faction, was conducted in a peaceful environment at the Ughelli general field.

The Returning Officer, Solomon Igbiaye said while declaring the result: “Having met the requirement of the primary, I hereby declare Emerhor as winner of the primaries and hereby returned as candidate for the Delta Central election come 2019.” Meanwhile, Emerhor expressed confidence that the courts would uphold the Ogodo-led executive: “I believe the court would ensure that this Exco is upheld along with my candidacy.

But unfortunately, another parallel primary is being held by some illegal delegates outside this place”.

