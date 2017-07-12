Emeteole burial holds August 18

Th e family of late former Nigeria international, Kelechi Emeteole, has confi rmed that the remains of the onetime Green Eagles defender will be laid to rest on August 18, 2017, in his home town, Isiukwuator, Abia State. “Th e (burial) date is 18 August,” Emeteole’s wife, Phoebe Emeteole, said, in a most emotion ladden tone. Th e former Heartland of Owerri coach died in India early this month after a protracted illness. His corpse has been fl own down to Owerri where it was deposited in an undisclosed mortuary. Th ere will be a service of song and christian wake-keep at his Owerri residence prior to his burial.

