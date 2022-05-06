Emigration: Aregbesola, Malami, others to attend Immigration lawyer’s conference 

The Nigerian Immigration Lawyers Association has concluded arrangements to host its 2022 Annual Immigration Law and Policy Conference in Abuja.

The two day-conference with the theme: ‘Contemporary Issues in The Immigration Milieu in Nigeria,’ would be graced by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN,

A statement Friday in Abuja, by the Chairman, Conference Organizing Committee, Fabian Ozoemena, said the conference which holds on May 19 and 20, 2022, would also be attended by the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, the acting Comptroller-General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris and the Nigerian Bar Association President, Olumide Akpata.

Topics that would be discussed at the conference are: key Implications of the Immigration Regulation 2017; Overview of the Nigerian Visa Policy 2020; The Ease of Doing Business: Navigating the Immigration Requirements in Nigeria; What Consular Officers are really looking for?; Nigerian Local Content & Managing Expatriate Employment in the Oil & Gas Industry and Exploring Legal migration Pathways from Nigeria to Canada.

The statement said: “In the course of the two-day programme, several papers on the most important contemporary immigration topics in Nigeria will be delivered by seasoned speakers drawn from the ranks of leading government officials, policy makers, judicial officers and members of the diplomatic corps. The keynote address will be taken by the cerebral Judex – Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba Ph.D. of the Federal High Court.

“Participants at the event will be welcomed by Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, President and Chairman BOT of NILA, while the Hon. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (as Chief Guest of Honour) and other special guests including Abubakar Malami, (HAGF & Minister of Justice), Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho (CJ. Federal High Court), Isah Jere Idris (Ag CGI) and Olumide Akpata Esq. (President NBA) are expected to grace the occasion.”

The organisers further said the induction of candidates into the fellowship, membership, associate membership and student membership cadres of the association would take place on the second day of the conference.

