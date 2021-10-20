Emir of Bauchi is worthy of emulation

The leadership qualities that make some people qualify for positions could only be found in a few. A true leader is one that struggles for the development, emancipation and tranquillity of the people he or she leads.

For centuries, before the coming of colonialists, Bauchi has been in existence for long ahead of Malam Yakubu who was Sheikh Usman Danfodio’s student, cleared the darkness of traditional religions and brought Islam to the people.

Originally, Bauchi got its name from a great hunter called ‘Baushe, the city has nine entrances and nine wells with nine mountains. Every Bauchi emir is referred to as ‘Sarkin Yakin Daular Usmaniyya’, meaning the ‘War Head’ for the Usman’s Caliphate, Malam Yakubu was first given the title which descended to all emirs after him.Historically, the first emir of Bauchi was Malam Yakubu (1805 – 1845). After his death, Ibrahim Dan Yaqubu came to the throne and ruled for 32 years (1845 – 1877). Then in succession were Usman Dan Ibrahim (1877 – 1883), Umaru Dan Salmanu (1883 – 1902), Muhammadu Mu’allayidi Dan Ibrahima (died a few months after his emergence as the Emir in 1902), Hassan Dan Mamudu (1903 – 1907. Ya’qubu II Dan Usman was the seventh emir that ruled between 1907 down to 1941), Yakubu III Dan Umaru (1941 – 1954).

The grandfather to the present Emir Alhaji Adamu Jumba emerged as the ninth monarch. He ruled for 27 years (1955 – 1982). Dr. Sulaiman Adamu was the 10th Bauchi emir (1982 – 2010). He passed away at the age of 77. The current emir was enthroned after his father’s death.



His Royal Highness Engineer Dr. Rilwan Sulaiman Adamu is the 11th of the 16 children of the late emir Sulaiman Adamu. He was born on October 14, 1970. He attended Kobi Primary School (1976 – 1982), Government Secondary School Toro (1982 to 1987), Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi (1991 – 1995), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi (1996 – 2001) where he studied building technology. Dr. Rilwanu worked with the Nigerian Ports Authority for years. He was working with the Nigeria Sao Tome and Principe Joint Development Authority in 2010 before his appointment as the Bauchi emir.

After the demise of his father, 20 candidates vied for the throne but only three names were submitted to the then Governor Malam Isa Yuguda for approval. They were Marafan Bauchi, Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, Chiroman Bauchi, Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba and Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu who initially did not apply but a few days before submission he applied and emerged victorious. The 11th Emir of Bauchi is an easy-going man that treats haves and the haves not as equals. He grew up in Kobi where young and old knew him for his charity every Friday. During political campaigns, whenever candidates of different political parties pay homage to him; he embraces all and wishes them success.

The current emir is the longest Amirul Hajj in Bauchi who oversaw the activities of the pilgrimage committee for years, based on his vast knowledge and experience. Dr. Rilwanu, for decades, has been an advocate of the importance of getting voter cards which is key for electing good leaders. He enlightens people on the significance of cleanliness which prevents the spread of diseases.

Bauchi emir encourages parents to enroll their children into both religious and western schools in order to brighten their future. Every Friday, thousands of almajirai and the vulnerable converge on the emir’s palace to receive financial assistance and food which is one out of his highness’ immeasurable generousity.



In the Holy month of Ramadan, the Bauchi emir also feed s thousands, especially during Iftar at the Bauchi Central Mosque. One interesting thing about Dr. Rilwan is that he prioritises youths who are the backbone of the society to acquire skills for self-reliance and not relying on government’s work.



Whenever Christian or Muslim faithfuls pay a visit to him during Sallah festivities, he preaches the gospel of peaceful coexistence to them which is vital for development.

In an interview with BBC Hausa during the emir’s 10th anniversary on the throne, he said, “Our door is always open for advice that will bring ease to people, advice that we could act upon. We will do our best while those that require government’s intervention we forward to them and they are doing the needful’. This is a clear indication that the emir has an open heart that loves all despite their religious, tribal and other differences.

Dr. Rilwan at different seminars or any social gathering always cautions on the decline in moral and parental responsibilities. He reminds parents about their pertinent tasks of parenting. The emir’s vast experience has made him relate with those in government cordially.

The Bauchi emir serves as the bridge that links two opposing parties and he forgives those that wrong him. The emir’s good habits are what make people love him more, including his antagonists. In view of his huge contributions, Crescent University Abeokuta and the Federal University of Technology, Akure appointed him their pro-chancellor. And recently the federal government appointed him chancellor, University of Abuja.



He has secretly sponsored treatment of many poor patients. The emir is happily married and blessed with three children.May God continue to guide and help him.

Usman Abdullahi Koli[email protected]