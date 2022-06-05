Emir of Gwandu celebrates 17 years on throne 

The Emir of Gwandu and chairman Kebbi state Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Illiyasu Bashar, weekend celebrated seventeen years on the throne.

The emir who made a heart touching speech that almost brought tears to listeners begged for forgiveness.

“I am begging for forgiveness from those I offended knowingly or unknowingly. I have just being discharged from the hospital where my doctor informed me that he has not seen any disease in me but accumulated problems of my subjects who always come to me to complain of their predicaments.”

The celebration which took place at the Abdullahin Gwandu palace, Birnin Kebbi, had in attendance top government functionaries, traditional, religious and leaders of though. Speaking earlier,the chairman of the occasion and the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Abdullahi, said the celebration became imperative considering the purposeful leadership exhibited by the emir.

He added that the emir always preach the gospel of peace and harmony amongst his subjects.

Ladan said the emir is a trustworthy leader who steers the affairs of his domain in line with the Islamic dictates.

