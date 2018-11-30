Emir of Jama’a committed to peace, unity -Zannan Jama’a

The Emir of Jama’a in Kaduna state, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu has been described as a leader who is committed towards ensuring security and development in the Southern Kaduna, Kaduna state and the country in general.

Speaking on the 20th Anniversary of the Emir, the Zannan Jama’a,‎ Alhaji Dankeke Mato said the emir has all the leadership qualities and is always prepared to serve his people diligently.

He explained that Alhaji Muhammadu is a very good listener, humble gentleman and has tremendous respect for his Council Members and the public among others.

The Zannan Jama’a said the royal father is a man that strongly believes and committed to supporting all initiative that will bring peace, Unity, togetherness and socio-economic development in Jama’a, Kaduna State and Nigeria.

He also described the Emir of Jama’a as a development strategist, motivator who always considers leadership as a trial from the Almighty

Allah.

He, however, called on the religious leaders in the area to always propagate the gospel of peace, unity and harmony saying that peace is the only key towards the attainment of progress and development.

He also called on the entire people of Jama’a Emirate to as usual give all the needed support to the Emir with a view to achieving the desired result.

The Zannan of Jama’a then commended Kaduna state government for working hand-in-hand with the traditional rulers aimed at ensuring peace, harmony and national unity.