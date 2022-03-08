Emir of Kano, Ganduje others unveil Dala Dry Port logo in Abuja

Kano state governor, Mallam Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi ,amongst other dignitaries on Monday unveiled the logo of Dala Dry Port, Kano Economic and Diaspora Investment Summit.

The Kano state governor while expressing his excitement during the unveiling of the logo of Dala Dry Port and Kano Economic and Diaspora Investment Summit said that Kano has always had a very large commercial settlement even more than Lagos, arguing that even when the colonial masters arrived the country through the sea, they were able to identify the economic potential in Kano and did not hesitate to build a railway line up to the state not deterred by distance.

The governor said that with the upcoming Kano Economic and Diaspora investment summit which will take place in May, will create an opportunity for the diaspora community to tap into the rich business potential in the state.

He assured to support and provide free land to any member of the diaspora community willing to invest in the state.

Also, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Addo-Bayero said that the emirate has already constituted a committee to work with the state government and ensure that the Dala Dry Port project is achieved soonest.

Also, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi said that the dry port project will reduce the cost of haulage and bring shipping facilities closer to the hinter land.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani explained that the Dry port will among other things: “bring shipping activities closer to shippers in the hinterland and increase cargoes throughput; act as a catalyst for improved trade flows; boost inland trading, revitalize export of agricultural products thus leading to multi-product economy; create employment opportunities that would ultimately stem rural urban migration and act as source of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the host state as well as revenue source to the federal government.