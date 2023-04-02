Emir of Kano turbans cousin as Barde Kerarriya 

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has turbaned his cousin, Alhaji Ahmad Kabiru Bayero, as the new Barde Kerarriya of the Kano emirate.

The new title holder is the son of the late Barde Kerarriya and Emir Ado Bayero’s older brother, Ambassador Kabiru Bayero.

Alhaji Ahmad is also the grandson of Ma’ajin Kano Abdallah and the former Turkish Consul-General in Nigeria, El-Haj Muhammadu Abande.

The new Barde Kerarriya, an astute business man, served as a public servant in the federal government until he voluntary retired.

He was turbaned by the Kano monarch at the emir’s palace on Friday.

The emir described the new appointment as an opportunity to render services to the ancient kingdom and the good people of Kano emirate.

Emir Bayero also elevated the ranks of some title holders and chiefs who have shown commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking after their appointments, Emir Bayero said the royalties were given to them because on merit and service to the community.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of the Kano Emirate wherever they find themselves, and always engage in activities designed to move the emirate forward.