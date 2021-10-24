Emir of Wase inaugurates new Plateau JNI executive

The Emir of Wase, Sambo Haruna, weekend inaugurated the newly reconstituted executive members of the Plateau state chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI).

He urged members to exhibit high level of loyalty at the event held at the board room of the Jos Central Mosque.

Emir Sambo who is also the state chairman of the JNI, charged the new executive to work towards achieving organisational goals.

He admonished the executive to advance JNI’s responsibilities of providing leadership and maintaining harmonious intra-faith relations and growth of Islam, inter-faith activities with non-Muslims to foster peaceful co-existence and ensure cordial relationship with government and relevant stakeholders in the state.

Emir Sambo charged them to make: “positive collaboration with government, faith based organisations and NGO’s in matters of nation building in areas of health, education, poverty alleviation and maintenance of peace and security.

“It is expected that the reconstituted state executive council will be resolute in working assiduously in ensuring that the aims and objectives of the JNI are achieved in the most effective and efficient manner,” he said.

He added that as people of proven integrity and track records of achievements, they were carefully selected to form the new council.

“It is my expectations that all hands would be on deck to work together with a view of achieving organisational goals,” he said.

Emir Sambo stated further that it is important to stress the importance of jettisoning personal interest for the sake of collective good, warning against insubordination.

“You are expected to exhibits absolute loyalty,” he stated.

Emir Sambo said he wasn’t unmindful of the myriads of challenges the JNI as an umbrella organisation of the Muslims in the state is faced with in the discharge of its responsibilities.