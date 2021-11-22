Emir of Zazzau ‎tasks subjects on historical documentation

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has called on his subjects, especially the elites, to imbibe historical documentation through autobiography.

Speaking at a book launch titled: Hussaini Hayatuddini Bambale, authored by the 85-year-old educationist, the emir said such historical documentation are important in safeguarding cultures and traditions for younger generations to know about their culture, traditions or even about the individual’s contribution in the society.

“Hussaini Hayatuddini Bambale is a well known author and we all know the role and contributions he made at the Northern Nigerian Publishing Company (NNPC) years back in Zaria. Historical documentation are key because it usually contains lot of important information for us and we commend the author for taking his time to write about himself while still alive,” the emir said.

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, said the author made his mark in education and publishing sector.

“He has contributed to writing other people’s biographies and today he has written his own story. The book talked about his career and time at Barewa College and that was why I deemed it fit to be here.”

The celebrant said: “The book contains the story of my life from birth. I’m 85-year-old and I’m still strong. The coming generation should emulate those that have gone by reading history and biography books to get information on how people lived. As a teacher, you have to mentor people, develop their minds. That was why I dedicated myself to teach the people and guide the young people. It took me five years to write the book though I have gathered the materials since.”

Professor Ibrahim Musa Jaro from Ahmadu Bello University, who delivered a lecture titled “Enhancement of Freight Logistics and Supply Chain: A Path to Mitigating Mass Crises in Nigeria,” said there is need to create major markets in ungoverned spaces along the banks of Rivers Niger and Benue, to create jobs and address insecurity.

The book showcased the life of Hayatuddini,

who was born in Kubau in August 1936, as a student, teacher and civil servant, his experiences and challenges as a student in Nigeria, London and United States. Husaini, who attended Barewa College, Zaria, got a British Council sponsorship in 1963 to study Simultaneous Interpretation Techniques in London, UK, where he was attached to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Office, in the British House of Commons.

He combined being at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London in the morning, House of Commons in the afternoon and Pillays Institute in the evening.

The foreword was written by former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, who was a former class mate and friend of the author, same with former Petroleum and Education Minister, Prof. Jibrin Aminu, and former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Ramat Mohammed, mentioned in the book.