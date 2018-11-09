Emir partners journalists in fight against polio

The Emir of Zazzau and Chairman, Kaduna state Council of Emirs and chiefs, Alhaji Shehu Idris has promised continued support for Journalists Initiative on immunization against Polio (JAP). This is in order to boost its activities of sensitizing members of the public on the importance attached to Immunization of the disease. He made the promise when he received the association led by its Kaduna state Coordinator, Alhaji Lawal Dogara who paid him a courtesy call at his Palace in Zaria yesterday. Alhaji Idris explained that the association need necessary support in the mandate they took upon themselves in putting mass awareness campaign to members of the public, especially in rural areas where the awareness was inadequate. He called on citizens to support the association by giving them listening ears in order to achieve their objectives. The Emir assured them of his continued support whenever the need arises, adding that his door was open at any time they want to reach him. Earlier, the Coordinator told the Emir that they were before him to seek his royal and fatherly blessing. He explained that the association in its year of existence was a Non-Governmental Organization that depend on contribution from its members to carry out voluntary activities in sensitizing members and the public, especially at grassroots on the importance of immunization against the deadly disease. Alhaji Dogara complained that some communities in the Emirate were rejecting the vaccine and he called on the Emir to assist the association by calling those communities to accept the exercise, saying it was for their advantage and that of their children.

