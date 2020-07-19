Emir turbans governor’s wife as sarauniyar Bauchi



The emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu on Saturday turbaned the wife of the state governor Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed as the first ‘Sarauniya’ of Bauchi.



While turbanning the governor’s wife at his palace, the emir said the traditional title was conferred on her due to her philanthropic gestures to the less privileged in the state through her foundation called Almuhibbah foundation.



He said the emirate confers tittles on people base on their contributions to the development of the state and country at large.



According to him, Hajiya Aisha grew up in a loving and deeply religious family adding that she has a good personality that can earn her honour.



He urged her to continue with her philanthropic programs in order to alleviate poverty among the most vulnerable members of the society.



In a vote of thanks on behalf of the family of the governor, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri expressed appreciation to the emir for finding Aisha worthy of the title.



He stated that he was not surprised with the honour conferred on her by the emirate considering the programs she initiated which touched the lives of the people of the emirate.



“Her foundation started when her husband was minister of the federal capital territory, Abuja by rebuilding dilapidated graves there and subsequently extended the gesture to all the graveyards across Bauchi state.



“The NGO also extended its scope of activities towards improving the lives of people especially the physically challenged and most vulnerable in the society by providing them with skills and starter packs to be self-reliant”. He said.

