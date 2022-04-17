Emirate council crowns MD Umar Ja’idinawa Fika

The Fika Emirate Council Yobe state has appointed a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Muhammad Dikko Umar (rtd), with the traditional title of Ja’idinawa, meaning Chief Judge.

The Emir of Fika, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa, approved the royal appointment as contained in a letter signed by the Galadima Fika, Air Commodore Ibrahim Alkali (rtd ) on behalf of the Fika Emirate Council in Potiskum,

The letter of the royal appointment was presented by the leader of the delegation, Dr Adamu Fika, Zarma of Fika to the new royal Chief Judge, Air Marshal Muhammad Dikko Umar in his residence in Abuja.

The delegation included AVM Alkali Mamu (Baraden Fika); Abu Masaya (Midalan Fika); Abbu Masaya (Moi Soro Fika) and Ali Fika.

Dr Adamu Fika said, “The Emir and his council are honouring you with the traditional title, considering your immense contributions to national development, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR ) and humanitarian services to the people.

“These sterling qualities make the emirate to honour you with a royal title. The Emirate wishes you to continue your contributions in community and national development,” Alhaji Adamu Fika said.

In his response, AM MD Umar said: “I am happy and thankful with the royal appointment bestowed on me by the Emir of Fika, Alhaji ( Dr ) Muhammad Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa and his council.

“I pledge to continue contributing my quota to the people irrespective of their social, ethnic or religious background.”