Emirate council distributes food, non-food items to 600 vulnerable in Damaturu

The Damaturu Emirate Council and Ashuak Foundation with the support of Yobe state government and North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Saturday distributed food and non-food items to 600 most vulnerable, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and disables in the area.

The Items distributed include 300 bags of rice, 300 cartons of macaroni, 300 cartons of spaghetti, 600 kids’ wears, 300 cartons of tomato paste, 600 mats, 500 wrappers,600 blankets, and 50 bags of 50kg of sugar.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, the Emir of Damaturu and Founder of Ashuak Foundation Alhaji Shehu Hashimi II Ibn Umar Al-Amin Elkanemi, disclosed that the foundation was established in 2016 and registered with corporate affairs in 2017.

He stated that assisting the needy and most vulnerable persons in the society is what prompted the decision of the Emirate to establish the foundation.

He commended the style of leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni which brought people like Dr Ali Ibrahim Abbas to mann NEDC in Yobe state.

In his remarks, the state focal person NEDC Yobe state Dr Ali Ibrahim Abbas stated that Buni is working closely with NEDC towards ensuring that people of yobe state have been provided all their basic needs

Related

No tags for this post.