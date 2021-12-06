Emirates airline assures travelers superior product, service

Emirates airline has assured travelers that its services will also give our customers the opportunity once again to safely experience Emirates’ superior product and service.

The Country Manager Emirates airline Nigeria, Paulos Legesse said it will also offer them convenient travel options to Dubai, an already popular destination for Nigerian travellers, as well as seamless connectivity to other key cities across our network.

Blueprint observed that it was celebration galore at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja on Sunday evening when Emirates Airline touched down to resume daily services to Nigeria from Dubai.

The airline which also landed simultaneously at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos amidst jubilation and symbolic

water canon welcome at the two airports.

Upon arrival, of both flights from Dubai, EK 785 to Abuja and EK 783 to Lagos , a cake cutting ceremony was also held between Emirates officials and the airport authorities to mark the resumption of operations.

Legesse said “We are delighted to resume operations to and from Nigeria, and are pleased to see strong interest from our customers, reflected in robust forward bookings from the time of our announcement, as well as today’s full flights from Dubai to Abuja and Lagos”.

The aircrafts deployed to both Nigerian cities were three class Boeing 777-300ER and it offered 8 luxurious First Class suites, 42 generous Business Class seats, and over 300 seats in Economy Class.

He further added that customers across all classes were able to enjoy the airline’s regional delicacies onboard, as well as its renowned in-flight entertainment system, ice, featuring over 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, including Nollywood films and content.

Emirates operates to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 departs Dubai at 1100hrs, arriving in Abuja at 1540hrs. The return flight, EK 786 takes off from Abuja at 1900, arriving in Dubai at 0435hrs the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos departs Dubai at 1030hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1540hrs. The return flight EK 784 departs Lagos at 1810hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0415hrs the next day.

Additionally, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has specified designated laboratories for passengers departing Nigeria and travelers must obtain their certificate from one of the labs listed here to be accepted on the flight.

Travellers coming from Nigeria will also need to take another Covid-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.

