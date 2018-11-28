Emmanuel, A/Ibom Assembly demand CP’s redeployment

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, for aiding the sacked lawmakers gain entry into the chambers.

The House also resolved that the Police should arrest the impostors, including Godwin Ukpong and the sacked lawmakers for investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo assumed duties last Friday, November 23rd 2018 replacing John Abang who served as CP for less than a month.

The crisis in the House had degenerated yesterday following attempt by the five lawmakers whose seats were recently declared vacant by the Speaker of the House, Barrister Onofiok Luke to forcefully take over the House of Assembly.

The lawmakers had in the early hours of yesterday stormed the Assembly complex with thugs and heavily armed policemen.

They were seen with a mace which could be for the impeachment of the Speaker, suspension of the 21 members of the Assembly and probably commence proceedings to impeach the Governor of the State.

According to some eye witnesses, the lawmakers chased everyone out, allegedly manhandled the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Kufre Okon, and headed straight to the chambers.

All the doors were shut while the former lawmakers were still inside the chambers for the proceedings.

However, it was at this juncture that the State Governor Emmanuel stormed the Complex with some law enforcement officers to chase away the sacked lawmakers and their alleged thugs.

Recall that only last week, Honourable Nse Ntuen one of the lawmakers whose seat was declared vacant had declared himself Speaker claiming that he was elected by the House.

He did not however say what would become the fate of the substantive Speaker Luke nor did he say who his new deputy and officers are.

