Emmanuel Adebayor retires from football at 39

Former Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor has announced his retirement from football at the age of 39.

Adebayor spent over a decade in England playing for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace but has now called time on his career and made the announcement in a bizarre video on Instagram.

The short video included a clip of his infamous goal for City against former club Arsenal in 2009, arguably the most memorable of his career, as he followed it by running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the Arsenal fans.

Alongside the video, Adebayor posted the caption: ‘SEA, from the highs to the lows, my career as a professional athlete has been an incredible journey.

‘Thank you to my fans for being there every step of the way. I’m feeling so grateful for everything, and excited for what’s to come!’

