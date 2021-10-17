Emmanuel Maiguwa emerges MASPAN President

Emmanuel Maiguwa has been elected as President of Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN).

Maiguwa, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Bricks Murstern Mattoni Limited, was elected unopposed at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of MASPAN Thursday in Lagos.

Also elected to run the affairs of the association are: Other elected executives elected at the MASPAN 2021 AGM were; Commodore Temisan Freedom (Rtd), Vice President, Armah Anyebe, General Secretary; Aligne Andrew Publicity Secretary, Oladapo Rebecca Julius Financial Secretary; and Taiwo Boduri, Welfare Secretary.

Speaking with journalists after the election,Maiguwa assured members of purposeful, professional and dedicated leadership saying the new exco will develop a roadmap for the body.

“The first thing is to understand that the leadership of MASPAN is one that brings people from different organizations with different goals. Our first task would be to ensure that the executive members proceed at the same speed and with a rich understanding of the objectives of the association,” Maiguwa said.

Emmanuel Maiguwa, also doubles as the President of the Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Oron,, where he served as the MASPAN General Secretary in the previous executive administration of MASPAN.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the MASPAN Board of Trustees, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (Rtd), while congratulating the newly elected executives, admonishing them to not only keep the high level professionalism of the body, but to build upon it.

Akpan opined that with the crop of leaders as MASPAN executives which boasts over 80 percent Managing Directors, they are veterans that could bring their wealth of experience on maritime security and administrative acumen to take the association to greater heights.