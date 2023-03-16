Emphasise on education that connect hearts, expert urges schools

Schools have been advised to go beyond teaching mathematics, English Language and other subjects but include qualities such as empathy, compassion, kindness, friendliness in their curriculum, saying it makes human and the better society.

An education expert Irene Ugbah, gave the advise while speaking to staff and students of BENVIC School Abuja, during the Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) day commemorated every second Friday in the month of March annually.

SEL day is set aside to bring awareness of connecting teaching and learning to the heart.

According to Ugba, this year’s theme ” “Upflifting Hearts, Connecting Minds ” shows that social and emotional skills are an essential ingredients for success.

She explained to the students that mastering social and emotional awareness from their young age is a skill that is as important as getting straight A’s in all their subjects.

She further advised schools to include more cooperative learning activities such as playing games,group activities as they help to promote SEL.

“Like Aristostle states Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all,” she said.

