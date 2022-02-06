Employ tactical measures to end banditry, kidnapping – COAS charges commanders

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged operational Commanders of 31 Brigade Minna, Niger state to take appropriate tactical measures and bold steps to tackle the menace of banditry and kidnapping in their areas of responsibility.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu on Saturday quoted General Yahaya as saying this during an operational tour of 31 Brigade.

He said the tour is in continuation of ongoing evaluation and review of troops’ operations in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other sundry crimes in the country.

Addressing operational Commanders in Minna, the COAS charged them to be thorough and circumspect in order to expunge all operational lapses in the ongoing anti banditry campaign.

Gen Yahaya encouraged the commanders not to be hesitant in communicating their challenges to the Army hierarchy.

He maintained that the Nigerian Army will continue to ensure combat hardware and logistics are provided to reposition and enhance ongoing operations.

Gen Yahaya assured that in consonance with his philosophy of command, the welfare of personnel has topped his priority list, since he assumed command. T

The COAS enjoined them to work in synergy with sister services and other security agencies in order to effectively dismantle the network of banditry and kidnapping in their areas.